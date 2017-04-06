Putin, Modi Call for More Active Anti-Terror Efforts in Phone Talk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the Indian prime minister extended his condolences to the Russian nation over the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg metro.

The two politicians also discussed the issues of Russian-Indian cooperation in the light of the upcoming Modi's visit to Russia, the statement added.

"The two countries' leaders spoke in favor of intensifying the efforts of the entire international community to combat terrorism and extremism," the statement said.

On Monday, an explosion occurred in St. Petersburg in a subway train car. Another blast that was supposed to take place on the Ploshchad Vosstaniya station was prevented by bomb technicians. The explosion resulted in at least 14 deaths, while 55 others remain in hospitals. Following the explosion, Russia's Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case over a terrorist attack but is also looking into other versions.