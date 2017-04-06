US Adds Hamas Commander Ghandour to Global Terrorists List - State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day media reported, citing Hamas officials that the Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip, executed on Thursday three Palestinian men accused of collaboration with Israel.

© AFP 2017/ Mohammed Saber Hamas Executes Three Palestinians Over Collaboration With Israel in Gaza Strip

Ghandour was involved in a 2006 attack on the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF)’s Karem Shalom border crossing that killed two IDF soldiers and wounded four others, the State Department said.

Additionally, he has served on Hamas’ Shura Council and political bureau.

The sanctions freeze any of Ghandour’s assets that are subject to US jurisdiction and generally prohibit US persons from doing business with him.

"Abu Anas al-Ghandour is a military commander for the Foreign Terrorist Organization and SDGT group, Hamas," the statement said.

In March, a senior Hamas official identified as Mazen Faqha was killed in the Gaza Strip, and Hamas has accused Israel of being behind the murder. The executions came amid the investigation into Faqha's murder.

Hamas, an Islamist political and militant group, seeks the creation of an independent state of Palestine and wants Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories. Hamas has been the governing authority of the Gaza Strip since 2007.

Israel classifies Hamas as a terrorist movement, accusing it of attacking the country's territory.