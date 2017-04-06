Ex-US Defense Chief Calls for New Russia Sanctions Over Syria Chemical Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

"Additional sanctions on Russia, which a number on the Hill are calling for, is appropriate and the Russians have responsibility for this and they didn't do what they said they were going to do," Carter stated in an interview with CBS. "They are enablers and supporters. They didn’t come in to end the civil war. They joined the civil war on the side of Bashar al-Assad."

Carter added that Russia enabled Damascus which has been blamed by the United States for Tuesday's chemical attack.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."

The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.