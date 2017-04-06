Register
    (File) Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is interviewed in his Pentagon office, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Washington

    Ex-US Defense Chief Calls for New Russia Sanctions Over Syria Chemical Attack

    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    Politics
    Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said in an interview on Thursday that the United States should place additional sanctions on Russia in the wake of this week’s deadly chemical attack in Syria.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    "Additional sanctions on Russia, which a number on the Hill are calling for, is appropriate and the Russians have responsibility for this and they didn't do what they said they were going to do," Carter stated in an interview with CBS. "They are enablers and supporters. They didn’t come in to end the civil war. They joined the civil war on the side of Bashar al-Assad."

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US Envoy to UN Claims Assad, Iran, Russia Not Interested in Syrian Peace, But Facts Speak Louder
    Carter added that Russia enabled Damascus which has been blamed by the United States for Tuesday's chemical attack.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.

    Idlib Attack Aims to Prevent US From Softening Stance on Assad - Syrian Envoy
    Reports of Chemical Attack Appeared Before Syrian Airstrike in Idlib - Syrian FM
    Idlib Attack Intentionally Timed to Progress in Syria Crisis Settlement - Envoy
    Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria's Idlib 'Monstrous Crime' - Kremlin
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, chemical attack, Ashton Carter, United States, Idlib, Syria
      avatar
      quemadoinstitute
      Of course the Russians joined the war on the side of Assad. What could be more fair, just, and in keeping with international law? That Carter cites this noble act as an example of Russia's misbehavior shows how inured US officials are to their own rampant war crimes and illegal foreign aggression.
