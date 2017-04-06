Register
    Presidential candidate and Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade

    Serbia Opposition Blames Vucic for Not Understanding EU Integration Significance

    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    0 9511

    President of the Serbian opposition pro-European Democratic Party (DS) Dragan Sutanovac accused President-elect Aleksandar Vucic of not being able to fully grasp the true meaning of Serbia's integration into the European Union, with Serbia’s democratic development at present being at the lowest level in over a decade, in an interview to Sputnik.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich — Vucic, of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), won the presidential election held on Sunday with over 55 percent of the votes. The DS supported independent candidate Sasa Jankovic who came in second in the presidential race with 16.36 percent of the votes.

    "Vučić has shown that he doesn’t understand what Serbia's European integration means for the country in the first place. Serbia's level of democratic development is at its lowest peak since 2005 and with this election result it will further decrease," Sutanovac said.

    According to him, with Vucic as the new president, the country is heading toward a period of instability as he is "incapable of solving Serbia's main problems."

    "Vučić's policy is leading toward political, economic and security instability. Stability was the first casualty of Mr Vučić ever since he came into power in 2012. His sole aim is to produce alleged crises which he then 'resolves,' which is done on a weekly basis," Sutanovac explained.

    Following the publication of the election results, Vucic thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel for their support in the days leading up to the presidential election and noted that Serbia would continue its pro-European policy, while maintaining friendly relations with Russia.

    Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, the leading candidate in the Serbian presidential election, at his headquarters in Belgrade
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    Anti-Vucic Protests Enter Second Day in Serbia
    According to Sutanovac, such rhetoric is nothing but Vucic’s self-promotion attempt.

    In the aftermath of the Sunday vote, protests have been staged in several Serbian cities. The organizers of the protests have not stated any political affiliation and have not revealed their political program.

    The action in which thousands of people took to the streets of Belgrade, Novi Sad, Kragujevac, Kraljevo, Subotica and several other major cities is dubbed "Protests against dictatorship" and comprises the Serbians, mostly young people, dissatisfied with the presidential election outcome.

    Commenting on the protests, Vucic said that Serbia was a democratic country in which everyone had the right to be pleased or unhappy with the election result and stressed that the protests did not pose a problem as long as they proceeded peacefully.

    European Union, Alexandar Vucic, Serbia
