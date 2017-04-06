Register
16:17 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016

    'China Doesn't Believe Sanctions Can Change North Korea's Nuclear Policy'

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    161 0 0

    The US and South Korea have condemned a new missile test carried out by North Korea as a challenge to peace and security of the international community. Officials of both countries stated that they are on full combat alert in order to respond to any provocations by North Korea.

    China's flag is displayed next to the American flag on the side of the Old Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US Calls on China to Impose Tough Sanctions Against N Korea 'Resemble a Bazaar'
    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Dr. Tong Zhao, a fellow in Carnegie's Nuclear Policy Program based at the Carnegie Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing.

    Earlier, North Korea reportedly launched a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan. The launch comes ahead of talks in Florida between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

    Although some experts believe that the move was a kind of political protest aimed at undermining the upcoming negotiations, Zhao, on the contrary, argued that in this way Pyongyang demonstrated its desperate willingness to engage in dialogue with other countries, including the US.

    "It could be meant as a signal that — if the Trump administration doesn't engage with North Korea — North Korea can conduct a more destructive missile test. So, it is a call for diplomacy, to some extent," the expert said.

    "North Korea is very interested in engaging with the Trump administration. However, all evidence points at the imposing more coercive pressure on North Korea, imposing more pressure on China to press North Korea. So, North Korea is increasingly disappointed with the Trump administration. But I think […] it is willing to keep the door open for a possible diplomatic engagement, which is why it is using its technical missile tests to tell the Trump administration that it has full capability to maintain a very credible nuclear deterrence," he continued.

    During the upcoming meeting, the Chinese and US presidents are expected to discuss many issues, however the North Korean nuclear program will remain the topic of the highest priority, the expert argued.

    "I think North Korea is going to receive a very high priority on the meeting agenda between President Xi and President Trump. All the evidence shows that Trump is going to put more pressure on China asking China to tighten economic sanctions against North Korea, better implement existing sanctions and etc. It might even threaten so called secondary sanctions against Chinese companies and banks that do business with North Korea," Zhao said.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a sub-unit under KPA Unit 1344 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US-China Summit: North Korea Divisions Cast Shadow
    Earlier, the White House made a decisive attempt to exert pressure on China on the eve of the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. The US expressed hopes that China would be ready to cooperate to counter North Korea's nuclear activities and demanded that China apply tougher economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

    The statements came right after North Korea's latest reported ballistic missile test Wednesday. The Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missile fell into the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.

    However, Zhao believes that he doesn't see that any new options could be offered by any of the parties.

    According to him, "China doesn't believe that coercive measures can change North Korea's nuclear policy."

    Moreover, "on the Chinese side there is not much room for China actually to impose more economic sanctions against North Korea. Most of the measures have been already implemented. […] I don't think China can do more in that regard. So, there is going to be a very heated debate during the summit on North Korea," the expert concluded.

    Related:

    Bad Boys! Trump Says North Korea 'Behaving Very Badly', China 'Does Little'
    Main Role in Settling North Korea Issue Lies With Russia, China – Senior MP
    Tags:
    sanctions, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok