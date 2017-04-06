"I don’t think Russia poses a significant military threat to Europe, but Islamist terrorism does," the conservative from The Republicans party said at a press conference in Paris.
Fillon saw his chances to win slump after he was placed under formal investigation last month on suspicion of diverting public funds by arranging for his wife and two children to work as his assistants without allegedly carrying out their duties.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These criminals know that what they propose is directly contrary to what most of the citizens want, and soften on Russia when they need a voter boost.
