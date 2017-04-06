Register
    Members of the United Nations Security Council

    New UN Resolution on Syria Not Needed if US, UK, France Change Attutude - Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    No new UN Security Council resolutions on the reported chemical attack in Syria's Idlib this week would be needed if the original US-UK-French attitude was overhauled, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ryabkov said he hoped Moscow's proposals on the draft resolution "would not just be taken into account, but revised the original approach, which completely permeated yesterday's draft by the Western troika."

    He said the accusations leveled at the Syrian government in the deadly attack without an investigation renders the resolution "unacceptable to us in this context and in this interpretation."

    "We should fundamentally rework the text," Ryabkov asserted.

    The US is casting blame on the Syrian government for this week's reported chemical weapons attack in Idlib without first attempting to grasp the situation, Sergey Ryabkov said.

    "Statements voiced both at the high level in Washington and in the UN Security Council meeting room in New York itself of course do not add optimism, because we hear accusations of Damascus for what is happening, without trying to sort out what really happened there at least in the first approximation."

    The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigation into the reported chemical attack in Syria should be balanced and not only staffed by US-UK-French-backed exerts, Ryabkov said.

    "If the international community comes to a common understanding that the visit by OPCW experts within the mission to the location of this event is possible and necessary, then the mission should include officials from countries that represent not only the so-called Western group in the UN Security Council."

    He reaffirmed Moscow's distrust of "quasi-experts directed by the governments of a number of Western countries, including the US." Ryabkov accused these governments of "directing to their representatives their conclusions on political considerations against Damascus."

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    West Risks Receiving Russia's 'Categorical Veto' Over UNSC Resolution on Syria - Moscow
    Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    In 2013, the Syrian authorities agreed to transfer its stockpiled chemical weapons to international control for their subsequent destruction, so as to prevent them from falling into the hands of militants operating in the country.

    Tags:
    chemical attack, Idlib, Syria, Russia
    Ok