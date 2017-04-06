Syria Informed UNSC About Attacks on Civilians Carried by US-Led Coalition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A US-led coalition against the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) said earlier in the month that at least 396 civilians in Syria and Iraq were killed as result of its airstrikes conducted in 2014-2017.

"We have sent to the Security Council many messages about violations on the part of the US-led coalition against Syrian civilians, which claimed the lives of tens of victims, mainly women and children. The most recent of these attacks were in the village of Al-Mansoura," Muallem told reporters.

The coalition added that the total number of credible reports of civilian casualties during this period was 102, with 43 still being open and being assessed.

In March, Amnesty International accused the coalition of "flagrant violation of international humanitarian law" as the coalition failed to take precautions to prevent high death toll among civilians in Iraqi Mosul.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014, with the strikes in Syria not being authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.