Assad Says Turkey Prevents Syria From Getting Info on Terrorists Crossing Border

© REUTERS/ Abdelrahmin Ismail Damascus Calls on Turkey to Close Borders to Terrorists Trying to Enter Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Damascus has repeatedly called on Ankara to close Turkish borders to terrorists trying to enter Syria.

"There is no accurate information, because of the existence of our Turkish neighbor led by the criminal Erdogan who creates all the circumstances necessary to support and strengthen the presence of those terrorists in Syria. This does not allow us to control the borders, and consequently does not allow for accurate statistics about the number of terrorists who go in and out," Assad said, when asked if Syria had information regarding terrorists from the Balkan states.

The president explained that the issue was not concerning the nationality of terrorists, but with the fact that they "look at the whole world as a single arena," without caring for nationalities or political borders.

In January 2017, media reported that Turkey finished building concrete wall along the state’s border with Syria and Iraq for security reasons.