Anti-Terror Efforts No Excuse for Pressuring SCO States - Russian SC Secretary

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Speaking at the SCO National Security Council Secretaries meeting in the Kazakh capital, Patrushev highlighted terrorist organizations' attempts to "set up new footholds, including in Afghanistan, Central, South and Southeast Asia."

"At the same time, we must not allow the fight against terrorism and violent extremism to become one of the pretexts for increasing pressure on our countries," Patrushev said.

He also added that attempts to remove international terrorists from the UN sanctions list should be prevented.

"It is important to continue closely coordinating anti-terrorist views within the framework of the UN and other international organizations, as well as stopping any attempts aimed at the withdrawal of international terrorists from the UN Security Council sanctions regimes," Patrushev said.