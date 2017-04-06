Register
06 April 2017
    President Donald Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, meets with members of the media regarding the health care overhaul bill, Friday, March 24, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

    India Rejects Any US Mediation in India-Pakistan Relations

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Politics
    The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has categorically rejected any move for mediation by US President Donald Trump between India and Pakistan. The Trump administration's desire to play peacemaker was communicated via US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — India has reiterated its stand that the India-Pakistan issue is a bilateral matter which will be solved by and between the two countries.

    Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border area at Ranbir Singh Pura, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) from Jammu, India, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    Is India Reconsidering its No-First-Use Nuclear Weapons Policy?

    "Government's position for bilateral redressal of all India-Pakistan issues in an environment free of terror and violence hasn't changed," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

    India said that if the US is serious in its intention then it should urge Pakistan to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from Islamabad's soil.

    "We, of course, expect the international community and organisations to enforce international mechanisms and mandates concerning terrorism emanating from Pakistan, which continues to be the single biggest threat to peace and stability in our region and beyond," Baglay said.

    Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol along the Pargwal area of India-Pakistan international border in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, India (File)
    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    Pakistan Intent on Resolving Kashmir Issue With India - High Commissioner to India

    Earlier, the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said that the United States would try and find its place in efforts to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. Haley also spoke of a possible role for President Donald Trump.

    During his run for President, Trump had expressed his desire to be a mediator between India and Pakistan to reduce tensions.

    India has rejected any third party mediation.

    "Being a bilateral issue, India will not, in any case, appreciate a third country's mediation. In fact, India had earlier also rejected the idea of mediation by the US. There are, in fact, two reasons for it, first is that India has stated policy that Kashmir and other outstanding issues with Pakistan will be solved through dialogue without any outside mediation. Secondly, India does not want to align with any particular bloc for strategic reasons. Russia knows India's aspirations therefore they mainly insisted on solving the issues with Pakistan on a bilateral basis," former diplomat Yogendra Kumar told Sputnik.

    United States, Pakistan, India
