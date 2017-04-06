Trump Tells Abe US to Boost Military Capabilities to Counter North Korea

“The President emphasized that the United States stands with its allies Japan and South Korea in the face of the serious threat that North Korea continues to pose,” the release stated on Wednesday. “The President also made clear that the United States will continue to strengthen its ability to deter and defend itself and its allies with the full range of its military capabilities.”
Both leaders will maintain close communication to strengthen cooperation on North Korea and other regional issues of mutual interest, the release stated.
Tensions in the Korean Peninsula escalated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests, with one of the latest being the launch of four missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, conducted on March 6, as well as new high-thrust rocket engine tested on the ground on March 18. The launches are considered to be in violation of a UN resolution.
A SHAMEFUL TALK.. or BARK.
cast235
N Korea have Soviet ERA weapons, out of date and steam.
It have a military that a carrier and some marines, can KICK out of the area.
No need to this RIDICULE thing . Bullying always ends in a BAD thing.
IF I was TRUMP I would go talk to the guy. It would take LONG very long talks. But all could be diffused.
What REALLY triggered all this mess, was actually S Korea, using giant megaphones to do propaganda. GO BACKTRACK!!!
And U,S always declaring international areas.
North disputes some area. Just stay away.
IF you respect your neighbor you can lead a peaceful life,. Do otherwise and troubles will begin.
Perhaps all this ends IF instead of JAPAN BULLYING, and violence that is known from history, is changed with diplomacy.
They want diplomacy in Syria, YET no diplomacy is sought in N Korea, Yemen, Libya, Iraq.. ONLY Syria.