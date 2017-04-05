US to Consult With Jordan’s King on Israeli-Palestinian Issues - Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Jordanian King noted the Arab League relaunched the Arab Peace Initiative to offer reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians.

The initiative is the most comprehensive framework to bring lasting peace in the Middle East and seeks to ensure a Palestinian state, while also providing security, acceptance and normal ties for Israel with all Arab countries, Abdullah said.

"To advance the cause of peace in the Middle East including peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians… the King has been a really tireless advocate for a solution," Trump stated. "He’s going to help me with that and help me at the highest level and we will be consulting with him very closely in the days ahead."

The Arab community will get together behind the leadership of US President Donald Trump to do everything possible to bring an end to the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, Jordan's King said during a joint press conference with Trump.

"The Arabs are prepared to do whatever they can to bring Israelis and Palestinians together under the leadership of the President," Abdullah stated.

Abdullah noted that the Israeli-Palestinian situation is the core conflict for many in the region, and Trump's instincts on the crisis are "in the right place," and he can rely on Jordan and other allies to do the heavy lifting in bringing about a solution.