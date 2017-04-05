US Calls on China to Impose Tough Sanctions Against N Korea 'Resemble a Bazaar'

© AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E US Hopes China to Cooperate More on Solving North Korea Nuclear Threat - DoS

Washington also stated that the US won't refrain from placing its THAAD systems in South Korea amid a nuclear threat posed by Pyongyang, despite China's discontent.

In an interview with Sputnik Chinese, a research fellow at the Center for Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences, Da Zhigang, stated that contradictions between the West and China arise from the US's false perception of the situation.

"In the international community, each country assesses the problem of the DPRK in its own way. Many in the West call the nuclear problem one of the factors of geopolitical instability in Northeast Asia. They even claim that we have the current tension on the Korean peninsula because of China, because of its insufficiently tough sanctions," the expert noted.

The US and some other Western countries believe that the DPRK problem has emerged because China has not been fully and consistently fulfilling UN sanctions. However, according to the expert, such an interpretation of the problem is false.

According to him, the US statements implying that everything depends on China resemble a "bazaar." In fact, the Korean problem is multilateral and, thus, can be tackled only with joint efforts of several parties.

"Its resolution depends on the improvement of relations between the DPRK and the United States, as well as on the success of the six-party talks, for which China has been responsible for many years," the expert argued.

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Susan Thornton said Wednesday the United States hopes that China will cooperate more on ways t o counter North Korea's nuclear program . Additionally, Thornton said the United States is considering all options to counter North Korea.

The comments came hours after North Korea's latest reported ballistic missile test Wednesday. The Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missile fell into the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.