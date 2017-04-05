Register
    China's flag is displayed next to the American flag on the side of the Old Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington (File)

    US Calls on China to Impose Tough Sanctions Against N Korea 'Resemble a Bazaar'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    113214

    The White House made a new decisive attempt to exert pressure on China on the eve of the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. The US demanded that China remove trade barriers, cease operations in the South China Sea, and start applying tougher economic sanctions against Pyongyang.

    Medium range Nodong ballistic missiles are paraded in Pyongyang, North Korea (File)
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    US Hopes China to Cooperate More on Solving North Korea Nuclear Threat - DoS
    Washington also stated that the US won't refrain from placing its THAAD systems in South Korea amid a nuclear threat posed by Pyongyang, despite China's discontent.

    In an interview with Sputnik Chinese, a research fellow at the Center for Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Academy of Social Sciences, Da Zhigang, stated that contradictions between the West and China arise from the US's false perception of the situation.

    "In the international community, each country assesses the problem of the DPRK in its own way. Many in the West call the nuclear problem one of the factors of geopolitical instability in Northeast Asia. They even claim that we have the current tension on the Korean peninsula because of China, because of its insufficiently tough sanctions," the expert noted.

    The US and some other Western countries believe that the DPRK problem has emerged because China has not been fully and consistently fulfilling UN sanctions. However, according to the expert, such an interpretation of the problem is false.

    According to him, the US statements implying that everything depends on China resemble a "bazaar." In fact, the Korean problem is multilateral and, thus, can be tackled only with joint efforts of several parties.

    "Its resolution depends on the improvement of relations between the DPRK and the United States, as well as on the success of the six-party talks, for which China has been responsible for many years," the expert argued.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Trump Hopes China Will Help US Eliminate North Korea Nuclear Threat
    US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Susan Thornton said Wednesday the United States hopes that China will cooperate more on ways to counter North Korea's nuclear program. Additionally, Thornton said the United States is considering all options to counter North Korea.

    The comments came hours after North Korea's latest reported ballistic missile test Wednesday. The Pukguksong-2 medium-range ballistic missile fell into the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military.

    Strategic Solution to N. Korean Nuclear Threat Must Involve China - US Commander
    China Challenges Technological Progress of US and Europe
      American Socialist
      if i were Russia and China, what incentives are there to bring N. Korea into line? in fact, quite the opposite. N. Korea is the last line of defense against American Imperialism.

    Show new comments (0)

