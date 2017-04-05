Trump, Tillerson Want US Relations With Russia to Improve - State Department

"We believe it would be a good thing to have a better relationship with Russia and to be able to work with Russia on areas of shared interests," Brink stated.
"That is something that I know the president and our secretary [of state Rex Tillerson] are all committed to."
Russian officials have repeatedly voiced readiness to work with the new US administration with mutual respect after the US-Russia relations reached their lowest point since the Cold War under Barack Obama.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well their actions do not reflect their rhetoric. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why is the snap photo highlighting the presence of Kushner, in the background, and not the two principals involved in the article? Could not someone tell Kushner to leave the window area as he would be messing up the shot? I would. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mote Murican lies
