Register
22:05 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    White House advisor Jared Kushner (C) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump (R), flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd L), holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S.

    Trump, Tillerson Want US Relations With Russia to Improve - State Department

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/Files
    Politics
    Get short URL
    311920

    The administration of President Donald Trump wants to see better relationship with Russia, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Bridget Brink said at the Atlantic Council on Wednesday.

    The Moscow Kremlin towers. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia-US Ties 'Probably Worse' Than During Cold War Due to Trump Administration's Actions - Kremlin
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On April 12, Tillerson will pay a working visit to Moscow to discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the crisis in Ukraine as well as situations in Syria and North Korea.

    "We believe it would be a good thing to have a better relationship with Russia and to be able to work with Russia on areas of shared interests," Brink stated.

    "That is something that I know the president and our secretary [of state Rex Tillerson] are all committed to."

    Russian officials have repeatedly voiced readiness to work with the new US administration with mutual respect after the US-Russia relations reached their lowest point since the Cold War under Barack Obama.

    Related:

    Trump Administration Committed to Strengthening Ties With Turkey – Tillerson
    Tillerson's Revised Schedule Shows NATO is 'Clearly Not a Priority' for Trump
    Trump Pleased By Tillerson, Dunford Meetings With Russian Counterparts
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Rex Tillerson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jj42
      Well their actions do not reflect their rhetoric.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Why is the snap photo highlighting the presence of Kushner, in the background, and not the two principals involved in the article? Could not someone tell Kushner to leave the window area as he would be messing up the shot? I would.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      Mote Murican lies
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Top Secret
    "Top Secret"
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok