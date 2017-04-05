Trump, Tillerson Want US Relations With Russia to Improve - State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On April 12, Tillerson will pay a working visit to Moscow to discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the crisis in Ukraine as well as situations in Syria and North Korea.

"We believe it would be a good thing to have a better relationship with Russia and to be able to work with Russia on areas of shared interests," Brink stated.

"That is something that I know the president and our secretary [of state Rex Tillerson] are all committed to."

Russian officials have repeatedly voiced readiness to work with the new US administration with mutual respect after the US-Russia relations reached their lowest point since the Cold War under Barack Obama.