US Envoy to UN Claims Assad, Russia Not Interested in Peace, Presents No Proof

Haley also did not seem to be informed that Russia and Iran are the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire jointly with Turkey which so far has been the most long-lasting in the war-torn country.
The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.
"The truth is that Assad, Russia and Iran have no interest in peace," Haley stated.
Haley's statement comes after Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More fake news form Sputnik to try and get anger stirred up against Trump and his people. I am on to this tactic now. Go DJT. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nikki Haley like to barking from distance and she gets pay for barking lias Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Pardon me for being personal, but... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete perups she is a cheap one...
jas
I probably even prefer Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) to whatever globalist beast Hillary Clinton would have there. It would still be far worse with Clinton. I have no doubt about that.
Maxi
marcanhalt
I have a sock drawer. Like most, some are in 'pairs', and one or two are not. I am not sure why the washing machine likes my socks, but from time to time, I notice that it can 'eat' one.
I get the impression that Haley is a "lost sock". She does not seem to fit in with the rest of the "drawer". And if she does not have a 'partner', what good is she?
francescoslossel