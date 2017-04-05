US Envoy to UN Claims Assad, Russia Not Interested in Peace, Presents No Proof

© AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour Moscow on Reports of Chemical Attack in Idlib: White Helmets, SOHR Aren't Reliable Sources

The statement has not been provided with any evidence.

Haley also did not seem to be informed that Russia and Iran are the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire jointly with Turkey which so far has been the most long-lasting in the war-torn country.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

"The truth is that Assad, Russia and Iran have no interest in peace," Haley stated.

Haley's statement comes after Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."

The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.