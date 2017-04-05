Register
    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations NIkki Haley speaks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2017

    US Envoy to UN Claims Assad, Russia Not Interested in Peace, Presents No Proof

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley claimed that neither the Syrian government, nor Russia and Iran are genuinely interested in peace.

    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour
    Moscow on Reports of Chemical Attack in Idlib: White Helmets, SOHR Aren't Reliable Sources
    The statement has not been provided with any evidence.

    Haley also did not seem to be informed that Russia and Iran are the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire jointly with Turkey which so far has been the most long-lasting in the war-torn country.

    The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

    "The truth is that Assad, Russia and Iran have no interest in peace," Haley stated.

    A soldier of the Syrian Arab Army is seen here in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Top-Five Events on the Battleground in Syria That Changed the Prospects of the War in 2016
    In addition to providing aerial support to the Syrian legitimate government which resulted in the liberation of Aleppo and Palmyra, Russia has repeatedly provided humanitarian aid to Syrians in besieged regions, sent deminers to freed areas and sent mobile hospitals to the war-torn country. Moreover, Russia, Turkey and Iran have organized and participated in the talks between the Syrian armed opposition and Damascus in Astana during which a trilateral mechanism to motinor the Syrian truce has been established.

    Haley's statement comes after Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier in the day that the US-UK-France-backed draft resolution on the chemical weapons in Syria is based on fake reports mosty from the White Helmets and the SOHR "which cannot be called reliable."

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

      avatar
      jas
      More fake news form Sputnik to try and get anger stirred up against Trump and his people. I am on to this tactic now. Go DJT.

      I probably even prefer Nimrata Randhawa (AKA Nikki Haley) to whatever globalist beast Hillary Clinton would have there. It would still be far worse with Clinton. I have no doubt about that.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Maxi
      Nikki Haley like to barking from distance and she gets pay for barking lias
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Pardon me for being personal, but...

      I have a sock drawer. Like most, some are in 'pairs', and one or two are not. I am not sure why the washing machine likes my socks, but from time to time, I notice that it can 'eat' one.

      I get the impression that Haley is a "lost sock". She does not seem to fit in with the rest of the "drawer". And if she does not have a 'partner', what good is she?
    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      perups she is a cheap one...
