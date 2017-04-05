UN Unable to Confirm 'Means of Delivery' of Alleged Chemical Attack in Idlib

The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
"Reports have stated that the attack was carried out through an airstrike on a residential area," Kim Won-soo said. "However, the means of delivery of the alleged attack cannot be definitely confirmed at this stage."
The United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have started investigating the incident.
On January 20, Syria’s President Bashar Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including the chemical weapons, against Syrian people. Assad recalled that in 2013 Damascus had agreed to destroy its chemical weapons warehouses and did not have such weapons stored.
