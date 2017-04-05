Huntsman’s Appointment as Next US Ambassador to Russia to Be ‘Good Sign’

© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man Japan Ambassador Returns to S. Korea Despite Comfort Women Statue Row

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The senator noted that Trump’s team, which includes US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster, are "the kind of people you would want to have developing and executing the national security strategy we need, particularly when it relates to Ukraine."

"The president [Donald Trump] has got a really impressive national security team…To have Governor Jon Huntsman as our next Ambassador to Russia is a very good sign in my view," Portman stated at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC.

US media reported in March, citing Trump administration sources, that Huntsman had been offered the post of the US ambassador to Russia. Huntsman was said to have accepted the offer.

The position of the US ambassador to Russia is currently held by John Tefft who has been serving in the Russian capital since July 2014.