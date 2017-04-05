Iranian Oil Minister Dismisses Indian Oil Import Cut Threats

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In March, media reports suggested that India was stepping up pressure on Iran over the stalling Farzad B development deal by threatening to cut Iranian oil imports by a fifth if a consortium led by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) subsidiary was not awarded the contract. Farzad B talks have lasted for years, with the sides still at an impasse. In March, India offered a $3-billion investment plan which is still being looked into by Iran.

"We are dealing with a lot of customers, and the demand (for Iranian crude) outstrips the export capacity… Anyway, we seek to earn revenue by producing oil, not merely to develop gas fields," Zanganeh said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

India had made unacceptable proposals in 2016, he added, stressing that threats will not work and suggested India should make rational and fair offers.

ONGC Videsh discovered Farzad B in 2008 but development did not take place due to international sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program. Iran has, however, been on the lookout for better bids from other countries since the lifting of the sanctions last year.