Iranian Oil Minister Dismisses Indian Oil Import Cut Threats

"We are dealing with a lot of customers, and the demand (for Iranian crude) outstrips the export capacity… Anyway, we seek to earn revenue by producing oil, not merely to develop gas fields," Zanganeh said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
India had made unacceptable proposals in 2016, he added, stressing that threats will not work and suggested India should make rational and fair offers.
ONGC Videsh discovered Farzad B in 2008 but development did not take place due to international sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program. Iran has, however, been on the lookout for better bids from other countries since the lifting of the sanctions last year.
