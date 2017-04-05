Iran Calls for 'All-Out' Anti-Terror Fight After Deadly St. Pete Blast

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Syrian Ambassador Expresses Condolences to Russia Amid St. Petersburg Attack

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the suspected terrorist attack but is also following other leads. Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen Akbarzhon Jalilov has been named as the main suspect behind the attack.

"(Such) barbaric crimes committed by terrorist groups against innocent citizens indicate that effective and all-out confrontation with the anti-human elements, their intellectual origin and their supporters should be a top security priority for the international community," Shamkhani said in a letter to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency on Wednesday.