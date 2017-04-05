UNSC Emergency Meeting on Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib

On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib. The opposition group blamed the Syrian army for the attack.
On January 20, Syria’s President Bashar Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including the chemical weapons, against Syrian people. Assad recalled that in 2013, Damascus had agreed to destroy its chemical weapons warehouses and did not have such weapons stored.
The United States should show it is fully committed to solving the Syrian crisis, while Russia should exert stronger pressure on Damascus, French Ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre said Wednesday.
"We urge Russia to exert much stronger pressure on the regime, from a different perspective or in a different way, frankly. We also need an America that is seriously committed to a solution in Syria and that puts all its weight behind it," Delattre said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A lot of lies gets told in war and media Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete When is the west going to give up on the hoax? Everything about this incident screams false flag. This was either deliberately done by the insurgents, knowing exactly the western response would be as it is, or it was the destruction of an insurgent chemical weapons factory/warehouse. Either way there is only one group responsible, the insurgents in Idlib Provence.
metalhead17
Erik Trete
Either way, I have empathy for the Russian Ambassador that must endure hours of contemptuous hypocritical drivel from his "colleagues" on the UNSC.