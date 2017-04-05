Register
19:03 GMT +3
05 April 2017
    Members of the United Nations Security Council

    UNSC Emergency Meeting on Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib

    Politics
    The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to disscuss chemical attack in Syria's Idlib.

    UNSC Emergency Meeting on Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib

    People stand by as Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, dig through the rubble of a mosque following a reported airstrike on a mosque in the village of Al-Jineh in Aleppo province on March 17, 2017
    Moscow on Reports of Chemical Attack in Idlib: White Helmets, SOHR Aren't Reliable Sources
    The United States, France and the United Kingdom have introduced to the UN Security Council a draft resolution in connection with the reported use of chemical weapons in the Syria’s province of Idlib. Moscow categorically rejects the UN Security Council draft resolution on an alleged chemical attack in Syria's Idlib proposed by the UK, France and the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

    On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces reported that some 80 people were killed and 200 others injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib. The opposition group blamed the Syrian army for the attack.

    On January 20, Syria’s President Bashar Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including the chemical weapons, against Syrian people. Assad recalled that in 2013, Damascus had agreed to destroy its chemical weapons warehouses and did not have such weapons stored.

    The United States should show it is fully committed to solving the Syrian crisis, while Russia should exert stronger pressure on Damascus, French Ambassador to the United Nations Francois Delattre said Wednesday.

    "We urge Russia to exert much stronger pressure on the regime, from a different perspective or in a different way, frankly. We also need an America that is seriously committed to a solution in Syria and that puts all its weight behind it," Delattre said.

      metalhead17
      A lot of lies gets told in war and media
      Erik Trete
      When is the west going to give up on the hoax? Everything about this incident screams false flag. This was either deliberately done by the insurgents, knowing exactly the western response would be as it is, or it was the destruction of an insurgent chemical weapons factory/warehouse. Either way there is only one group responsible, the insurgents in Idlib Provence.

      Either way, I have empathy for the Russian Ambassador that must endure hours of contemptuous hypocritical drivel from his "colleagues" on the UNSC.
