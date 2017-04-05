Russia, US Coordinating Dates of State Secretary Tillerson Moscow Visit

"Regarding the visit it is being prepared and we are coordinating the dates and specific agenda," Zakharova said at a briefing.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In March, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that Tillerson planned to travel to Russia in April, following media reports, which indicated April 12 as the date of his visit.

On March 30, US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft told Sputnik that Tillerson may visit Russia in the next two weeks.

Upon his visit Rex Tillerson will discuss with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov the crisis in Ukraine as well as situations in Syria and North Korea.

"The Secretary will travel to Moscow, Russia, on April 12, where he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian officials to discuss Ukraine, counterterrorism efforts, bilateral relations and other issues, including the DPRK [North Korea] and Syria," Toner stated.

The spokesperson noted that Tillerson’s trip to Russia represents US effort "to maintain direct lines of communication with senior Russian officials" and clearly convey Washington’s views.

Meanwhile, Rex Tillerson will travel to Italy for the G-7 foreign ministers’ meeting on April 9-11.

Tillerson will meet several of his counterparts for bilateral discussions on the margins of the ministerial.