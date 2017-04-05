European Parliament's Resolution on Brexit Talks Eschews Mention of Gibraltar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK’s overseas territory in the south of Spain became the source of tensions between Madrid and London after Brussels suggested last week that Spain could be granted a veto right over Brexit terms concerning Gibraltar.

The amendments proposed by the Confederal Group of the European United Left — Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) on March 31 stressed the need for a deeper assessment of mobility arrangements "with a particularly strong focus on and understanding of the unique situations existing in Ireland and Gibraltar."

The paragraph proposed by the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR) stated that "the withdrawal agreement should also take into account the needs of the people of Gibraltar" taking into consideration the status of the territory.

The Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy Group (EFDD) suggested a paragraph stressing the concerns of the residents of Gibraltar over its border with Spain and urging the parties to refrain from using the withdrawal talks as a pretext to question the region's sovereignty.

A recent YouGov poll found that one in three UK citizens would agree to the transfer of at least some of the power over Gibraltar to Spain if it would lead to a better Brexit deal.