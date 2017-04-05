Russian, Uzbek Presidents Speak for Development of Military Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It also said counteraction to terrorism and extremism will remain a priority task of cooperation between Russian and Uzbek law enforcement bodies.
"The presidents spoke for further development of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres, for the practical implementation of the agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the development of military-technical cooperation of November 29, 2016," the document said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)