Over 50% of Georgians Believe Tbilisi Should Keep Up Ties Both With West, Russia

TBILISI (Sputnik) — According to the poll conducted by the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI), 23 percent of respondents consider that Tbilisi should implement only pro-Western course, while 3 percent think that only pro-Russian policy is the right way of development.

"The survey reflects significant distrust of Russian motives alongside a desire to maintain relations. Seventy-three percent of respondents view Russia as a political threat, and 57 percent see it as an economic threat. A vast majority (76 percent) view the current state of Georgia’s relationship with Russia as 'bad,' yet a combined 82 percent 'fully support' (53 percent) or 'somewhat support' (29 percent) continued dialogue — a figure consistent with previous IRI polls," the IRI said in a press release.

According to the poll, the majority of respondents support Tbilisi joining the European Union and NATO.

"A combined 90 percent of Georgians 'fully support' (64 percent) or 'somewhat support' (26 percent) joining the EU. Similarly, a majority of Georgians 'fully support' (56 percent) or 'somewhat support' (26 percent) joining NATO," the IRI said.

Total of 1,501 respondents above the age of 18 across the country took part in the survey conducted between February 22 and March 8.

In August 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. However, the representatives of the new Georgian government that came to power after the election in October 2012, named normalization of relations with Russia one of the top foreign policy priorities. At the moment, the dialogue between Russia and Georgia is carried out within the Geneva discussions, addressing the consequences of the 2008 conflict and regular meetings on a deputy ministerial meetings.