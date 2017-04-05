Register
17:32 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.

    US Mounts Pressure on China by Inflating N Korean Threat

    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    121506

    Prior to talks between United States President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on April 6-7 in Florida, Washington is increasing pressure on Beijing, including fueling tensions around the North Korean nuclear problem.

    People watch a TV news channel airing an image of North Korea's ballistic missile launch published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Strategic Solution to N. Korean Nuclear Threat Must Involve China - US Commander
    Earlier, South Korean media reported that Pyongyang fired a projectile presumed to be a missile in the Sea of Japan as Japanese, South Korean and US forces hold drills in the region. Later, the US Pacific Command said that the projectile was a ballistic missile, probably a KN-15 medium-range missile.

    South Korean troops are on full combat alert in order to respond to any provocations by North Korea following recent missile tests carried out by Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday in a statement.

    On Tuesday, a White House official said "time has run out" regarding North Korea's nuclear development, adding that "all options are on the table."

    In an interview with Sputnik Korea, Kwak Tae-Hwan from the Korea Institute for National Unification pointed out that American and South Korean media outlets have expressed unprecedented concerns over Pyongyang’s maneuvers.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Trump Hopes China Will Help US Eliminate North Korea Nuclear Threat
    According to him, the missile launch on April 5 can be regarded as a response to the US and South Korean joint naval drills. Earlier, US and South Korean media reported that North Korea may carry out a preemptive nuclear strike. Reports described the launch as a provocation.

    "By giving the impression of a tense military situation prior to talks with China, the US wants to fuel tensions in East Asia and, possibly, hopes that if tensions remain steady they could have an advantage during the talks," Kwak Tae-Hwan suggested.

    According to him, taking into account the fact that nuclear weapons are needed only to prevent nuclear war, the chance of a nuclear conflict between the US and China as well as the US and North Korea is extremely low.

    He added that due to the complexity of the matter, during the upcoming talks Washington and Beijing will focus instead on economic issues and are likely to make progress on trade differences.

    "The North Korean issue is unlikely to be resolved at the talks. It is too complicated. Progress will be possible only after a new government comes to power in South Korea in May," the expert said.

    This combination of file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump on March 28, 2017, in Washington, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Feb. 22, 2017, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Files
    China Prepared to Meet 'Hard-Bargaining' Trump Head-on in Negotiations
    Emanuel Pastreich, an associate professor at Kyung Hee University in South Korea, assumed that the current situation is mostly due to the uncertainty of Washington’s foreign policy after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

    "This is in the style of Trump. The US and North Korea will not sit around doing nothing. Each of the sides will try doing something it has not done before," Pastreich told Sputnik Korea.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    South Korean Army on Full Combat Alert After North Korea Missile Test
    Update: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan
    Why US Will Not Receive Regional Support in S China Sea Dispute With China
    US Secretary of State to Miss NATO Summit, Prioritizing Russia, China
    Tags:
    tensions, talks, media, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Top Secret
    "Top Secret"
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok