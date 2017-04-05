Berlin Urges Moscow to Support UNSC Probe Into Suspected Idlib Chemical Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.
"We consider it correct that the UN Security Council will discuss today the incident with the poisonous substance. We also urge Russia to support the UNSC resolution to carry out investigation into the incident," Gabriel said at the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region.
The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.
In 2013, Damascus agreed to place its chemical weapons under international control for its further destruction. The step was taken to prevent the weapons of mass destruction from being captured by militants operating in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Is UN an unbiased party to carry out this probe? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Berlin should go to hell", would be an adequate answer. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Because GERMAN MANURE BAG , wants to OUST ASSAD, and jail him, for attacking U.S, U.K , France, Germany sponsored terrorists inside Syria.
Rick Sanchez
md74
cast235
He FORGOT one thing.
The PATRIARCH may OPPOSE!!
Russia first PRAY and ask counsel, spiritual by the Holy Church before it acts.
Russia is a CHRISTIAN COUNTRY!!! YET SECULAR..
Perhaps so much dirt inside German Chancellor BRAIN, doesn't allow the words to be registered.
Russia became like a VATICAN.
GET IT? CAPTAIN COMPOST ??!!