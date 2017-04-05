Berlin Urges Moscow to Support UNSC Probe Into Suspected Idlib Chemical Attack

BERLIN (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

"We consider it correct that the UN Security Council will discuss today the incident with the poisonous substance. We also urge Russia to support the UNSC resolution to carry out investigation into the incident," Gabriel said at the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region.

Gabriel expressed confidence that "war criminals and war crimes should not be left unaccountable for."

The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

In 2013, Damascus agreed to place its chemical weapons under international control for its further destruction. The step was taken to prevent the weapons of mass destruction from being captured by militants operating in the country.