Register
16:01 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of the United Nations Security Council

    Berlin Urges Moscow to Support UNSC Probe Into Suspected Idlib Chemical Attack

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    Politics
    Get short URL
    48910

    German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel urged Russia to support the draft resolution of the UN Security Council on the incident with the suspected use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Idlib province that has killed some 80 people.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

    "We consider it correct that the UN Security Council will discuss today the incident with the poisonous substance. We also urge Russia to support the UNSC resolution to carry out investigation into the incident," Gabriel said at the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region.

    Syrian government army and militia fight for Palmyra
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Kremlin on Chemical Attack in Idlib: Russia Will Continue Supporting Assad in Anti-Terror Fight
    Gabriel expressed confidence that "war criminals and war crimes should not be left unaccountable for."

    The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.

    In 2013, Damascus agreed to place its chemical weapons under international control for its further destruction. The step was taken to prevent the weapons of mass destruction from being captured by militants operating in the country.

    Related:

    Syria Donors Conference Co-Chairs Condemn Alleged Chemical Attack in Idlib
    Kremlin on Idlib Attack: Russia to Continue Supporting Assad in War on Terror
    Nerve Agents Possibly Used in Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria's Idlib - WHO
    German FM Tells Syria Donors to Stop Being 'Chummy' With Assad Over Idlib Attack
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, UN Security Council, Sigmar Gabriel, Russia, Syria, Idlib
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      Is UN an unbiased party to carry out this probe?
    • Reply
      md74
      "Berlin should go to hell", would be an adequate answer.
    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Because GERMAN MANURE BAG , wants to OUST ASSAD, and jail him, for attacking U.S, U.K , France, Germany sponsored terrorists inside Syria.
      He FORGOT one thing.
      The PATRIARCH may OPPOSE!!

      Russia first PRAY and ask counsel, spiritual by the Holy Church before it acts.

      Russia is a CHRISTIAN COUNTRY!!! YET SECULAR..
      Perhaps so much dirt inside German Chancellor BRAIN, doesn't allow the words to be registered.

      Russia became like a VATICAN.
      GET IT? CAPTAIN COMPOST ??!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok