Register
16:01 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The State Department in Washington, Monday, Dec. 15, 2014

    Political 'Imbalance' in Washington Gives China 'Opportunity' to Spy on US

    © AP Photo/ Luis M. Alvarez
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 8111

    Last week, United States Department of State official Candace Claiborne was arrested for "making a false statement to the FBI" about meeting with Chinese foreign intelligence operatives.

    The Washington Monument is seen beyond the US State Department's flag June 30, 2015 in Washington, DC
    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US State Department Employee Charged With Lying to FBI About Chinese Intel Agents
    The Department of Justice said that in addition to abandoning her duty to report the meetings, the accused received gifts from Chinese foreign agents, perhaps as part of a "pay to play" type scheme.

    The employee also exploited her position and "access to sensitive diplomatic data for personal profit," the DOJ noted.

    Russian military expert Vasily Kashin told Sputnik China that despite the fact that the arrest took place shortly before a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the matter is unlikely to cause massive political outcry.

    At the same time, according to the expert, the situation is indicative of the high professionalism of Chinese intelligence agencies and serious security problems in US embassies around the world.

    Claiborne served as an administrative employee at the State Department and was not a diplomat. She was in charge of administration services at US embassies, including at the US Embassy in Beijing in the last years. Claiborne also has a top security clearance and access to sensitive diplomatic information.

    Spy
    © Fotolia/ Serkat Photography
    Keeping an Eye on Trump: CIA Whistleblower Points Finger at Clapper, Brennan, Comey
    According to unsealed documents, an unnamed relative of Claiborne was also involved in the scheme and was protected from investigation when he allegedly committed a crime in China.

    "Claiborne worked for Chinese intelligence for five years which is a long period. I assume that her failure was due to her own indiscretion, including mentioning the matter in private communications and in her journal. Maybe, she was not very cautious with her money. This is why US intelligence services could have set sights on her," Kashin said.

    US intelligence could not find out what sort of information Claiborne had handed over to Chinese agents. She has been charged with lying to the FBI, instead of espionage. She is facing up to 25 years in prison.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    Truth Doesn't Matter: What FBI's Trump-Russia Investigation is Really Aimed At
    "In practice, many similar cases have collapsed in court and the defendants have not been convicted. Sometimes, the FBI does not want to disclose sensitive information during court hearings in order to prevent confidential sources from being compromised," the expert pointed.

    Kashin also suggested that Claiborne is likely not the only source of Chinese intelligence in US governmental structures.

    "Hysteria over Russia’s alleged meddling into the US presidential election and attempts to find evidence to these allegations give Chinese intelligence agents an opportunity to increase their activities," he said.

    According to the expert, those activities may further increase due to the "demoralization" in the US State Department after Donald Trump was elected president.

    "There is little support for Trump among State Department officials and experts. New State secretary Rex Tillerson feels alienated from the majority of the staff and avoids direct contact with many employees. At the same time, de facto the US intelligence community is in conflict with Trump. This imbalance gives Chinese intelligence a unique opportunity to increase its activities," Kashin concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    China Prepared to Meet 'Hard-Bargaining' Trump Head-on in Negotiations
    All Surveillance of Trump Tower Legal, No Wiretapping - US House Intelligence
    No Evidence of Collusion Between Trump, Moscow - US House Intelligence Committee
    Trump Backs Flynn in Asking for Immunity in 'Witch Hunt' Probe Into Russia Ties
    Tags:
    intelligence, espionage, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of State, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok