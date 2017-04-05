Russia, China Prepare Major Energy Projects Ahead of Putin's Visit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin is expected to take part in the Silk Road summit in Beijing on May 14-15, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said in February.

"The package is large on its own, but nevertheless there are many projects now in the works. I would not specify now, the agenda is extensive… including the energy sector," Peskov told reporters.

He added that he did not exclude the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, who was planning to visit Russia.

"If such a meeting takes place, we will inform you… the partnership level of relations between Russia and China stipulates a rather intensive nature of contacts, including at the highest and high level," Peskov said.

Denisov added that the energy-related exports to China accounted for more than a half of all Russian exports to the country in 2016 and the proportion would hold in the foreseeable future.

The sides are currently working on several energy projects, such as Yamal LNG, a planned jointly built liquefied natural gas plant on the Russian Yamal Peninsula, and the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, which is aimed at supplying gas from Russia to China, and is expected to become operational in late 2019.