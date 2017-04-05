German FM Tells Syria Donors to Stop Being 'Chummy' With Assad Over Idlib Attack

"The poisonous gas attack is a barbaric war crime. The members of the Assad regime responsible for this barbarism must be held accountable. There must be no chumminess with the Assad regime – not even in the fight against the so-called Daesh," Gabriel said on the margins of the Brussels meeting.
Reports of a lethal chemical attack in Idlib overshadowed the conference underway in Belgium where 70 nations announced more funding for humanitarian action in Syria and neighboring countries.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Dumb, primitive Sigmar Gabriel. He can't even get the facts as anyone with half brain and access to internet can. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Didn't they try this false flag operation before? And it failed. I guess, try and try again.
Lubos Vokoun
He believes everything that some anonymous jihadist say, without any evidence ... and this are our Western elites, God save us.
Rick Sanchez