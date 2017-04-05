German FM Tells Syria Donors to Stop Being 'Chummy' With Assad Over Idlib Attack

© AFP 2017/ JM LOPEZ Syrian Army Rejects Claims of Chemical Weapons Use in Idlib, Blames Militants

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian opposition claimed Tuesday forces loyal to President Bashar Assad had used a chemical gas on people in the northwestern province, killing nearly 80 and injuring 200. Assad argued his government has no chemical weapons after agreeing to have them destroyed in 2013. He also ruled out having used chemicals against own people.

"The poisonous gas attack is a barbaric war crime. The members of the Assad regime responsible for this barbarism must be held accountable. There must be no chumminess with the Assad regime – not even in the fight against the so-called Daesh," Gabriel said on the margins of the Brussels meeting.

Reports of a lethal chemical attack in Idlib overshadowed the conference underway in Belgium where 70 nations announced more funding for humanitarian action in Syria and neighboring countries.