Le Pen Preserves 2% Lead Over Macron in French Presidential Election's 1st Round

PARIS (Sputnik) — National Front leader Le Pen is ahead with 26 percent of public support, while Macron came in second with 24 percent of projected votes, the survey's results revealed.

Center-right candidate Francois Fillon from The Republicans party, gained 20 percent of the potential votes, according to the poll.

At the same time, Macron is still projected to triumph over National Front leader Marine Le Pen in the presidential run-off despite losing support for the third consecutive day, the poll showed.

The survey suggests that the centrist will beat his far-right challenger 60 percent to 40 percent in the second round of voting in May, a decline of 3 percentage points since April 3.

Le Pen’s odds have not changed in a scenario where she is pitted against Francois Fillon, a conservative from The Republicans party, in the second-round voting. The poll gave her 44 percent, while Fillon is expected to secure 56 percent of votes.

The French will go to the polls on April 23 to vote in a presidential election. The second tour is slated for May 7.

The first round of presidential election in France is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.