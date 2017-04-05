EU's Syrian Strategy to Fail Unless Arms Supplies Stopped - Iraqi FM

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Iraq hopes to benefit in terms of security and political stability "once a democratic multiparty system is in place in Syria, which meets the needs of people," Jaafari added.

"Iraq believes that in order for the EU strategy in Syria to be successful, it will require for all of us to work together in order to dry out resources of financing and to stop providing weapons to the conflicting parties in Syria," Jaafari said at the Brussels Conference on Supporting the future of Syria and the region.

On Monday, the European Council adopted the Strategy on Syria, which focuses on bringing an end to the war, promoting "meaningful and inclusive" transition, addressing the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people, as well as promoting democracy, human rights and freedom of speech.

It also implies holding to account those responsible for war crimes, and supporting "the resilience" of the Syrian population.