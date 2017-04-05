Register
12:59 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The Turkish capital of Ankara

    Washington 'Trying to Stop Turkey From Drifting More Towards the Russian Camp'

    © Flickr/ Ankara'dan
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    The US appears to be trying to prevent Turkey from fostering closer relations with Russia, as well as refrain from antagonizing Ankara when it comes to Syria by partially resuming military assistance to Syrian rebels, London-based political analyst and Middle East expert Ammar Waqqaf, the founder and director of Gnosos, told Radio Sputnik.

    Waqqaf's comments came in response to unconfirmed reports that rebel groups plan to establish a new military alliance in northern Syria, with the United States and Turkey expected to provide aid to the freshly-minted coalition.

    Donald Trump appeared to have been initially skeptical of Washington's military assistance to Syrian rebels since it was hard to monitor where the US-made military equipment ended up. As a result, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) put its assistance program for the Free Syrian Army on hold. This initiative is rumored to be back online.

    The analyst referred to these developments as "slightly concerning."

    "Now with this new situation, with the US probably trying to keep Turkey on its side and stop Turkey from drifting more and more towards the Russian camp, [the Americans] probably thought 'Well, what the hell! Let's just give those people a few TOW missiles to play with and extend this as long as Turkey feels that they have some cards still in the Syrian equation, that they are in control and feel eventually that they are not being left out of the game.' This is probably what has happened," he suggested.

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Washington Made U-Turn on Assad 'Due to Russia's Military Involvement in Syria'
    Waqqaf further said that the Syrian rebels appear to have formed a new alliance in a bid to prevent more moderate groups from disintegrating and joining radical militias, primarily Tahrir al-Sham, an organization formed by Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, the Ansar al-Din Front, Jaysh al-Sunna, Liwa al-Haqq, and the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement.

    Washington has ostensibly backed this initiative, using it as a means to preserve working relations with Ankara.

    The United States "seems to have shut the door on Turkey in terms of participating in isolating and taking Raqqa from [Daesh]. The Euphrates Shield operation was officially announced by the Turks to have ended, but then Turkey needs to stay in the game. There probably has been a suggestion that Turkey would be a key player in funding and organizing or reorganizing those groups," the analyst said.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near vehicles carrying people fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Syrian Army Could Coordinate With Russia in Case of Raqqa Storming - Envoy to Russia
    In Waqqaf's opinion, the United States has in a sense "given a lifeline" to Turkish authorities, adding that Ankara would be "happy" to participate.

    "On the other hand, Turkey would say, 'The newly-formed Tahrir al-Sham extremist group is taking all legitimacy from the so-called moderate groups. We need to strengthen them in order to encourage them to go on and continue the political track in Astana with Russia, Iran and Syria.' So you would also have the consent of the Russians in this as long as rearming and getting this group more efficient wouldn't harm the peace process," the analyst said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkey Violating Syrian Sovereignty in Idlib - Syrian Ambassador to Russia
    'Russia Plays Key Role' in Syrian Settlement, Defeating Terrorism
    Bashar's Brilliant 'Response' to US Ambassador Haley's 'Assad Must Go' Rant
    Turkey Will Be Unable to Further Advance in Syria Without 'Consensus With Assad'
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, Syrian conflict, military assistance, radical Islam, Tahrir al-Sham, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Syria, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok