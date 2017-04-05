Astana Talks Especially Urgent in Light of Alleged Idlib Attack - Mogherini

© REUTERS/ Fabrice Coffrini/Pool Syrian Social Nationalist Party Urges Adding Damascus to Syria Talks Platforms

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian National Coalition of Revolution and Opposition Forces claimed that nearly 80 people were killed on Tuesday and some 200 injured in a chemical weapon attack in the Idlib province , blaming the Syrian army for the incident. A source in the Syrian army later told Sputnik that the army did not have chemical weapons and the allegations could be part of anti-Damascus propaganda.

"The task undertaken in Astana by Russia, Turkey and now Iran is important, increasingly urgent. The attack in Idlib makes it even more evident," Mogherini told reporters.

Kazakhstan's capital city Astana has hosted three rounds of talks on Syrian settlement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, held on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15. During the talks, the participants focused on upholding the latest ceasefire deal and agreed to set up a ceasefire monitoring group. The next round is expected to take place in early May.