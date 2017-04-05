UN Chief Urges 'Very Clear' Probe Into Syria's Idlib Chemical Attack

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition claimed on Tuesday that 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib, casting the blame on the Syrian army.

"We need a very clear investigation to remove all doubts and we need to have accountability based on the results of that investigation," Guterres said on arrival to the Syria Donors Conference in Brussels.

A source in the Syrian army later told Sputnik that it did not have chemical weapons and suggested that the allegations could be part of anti-Damascus propaganda.

The Russian Defense Ministry said early Wednesday the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun was carried out by Syrian aircraft, which struck a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq.