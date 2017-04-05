Trump Wants Beijing to Reduce Trade Barriers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States requires Beijing to remove trade barriers, and considers that relations with China are becoming harder to improve, a senior representative of the White House told reporters during a briefing previewing Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming visit to the United States.

"We want to work with the Chinese in a constructive manner reduce the systemic trade and investment barriers that they’ve created that lead to an unequal playing field for US companies. We want the playing field to be level so that bilateral trade and investment can be mutually beneficial," the official said.

"Progress on range of bilateral issues has become increasingly difficult," the official added.

The official also said that US President Donald Trump was concerned about the actions of China under the previous US administration, including those in South China Sea, and wanted these actions to stop, without providing more details.