US Senator Goes After RT, Sputnik: They’re ‘Undermining Our Democracy’!

During Shaheen’s rant on the Senate floor on Tuesday, she lobbied for a bill she proposed last month which would give the Department of Justice additional powers to investigate Russian media’s “funding sources and foreign connections.”
“Our bill will give the Department of Justice new and necessary authority to investigate potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act by RT America,” Shaheen said. “This act was passed in the late 1930s in response to concerns about Nazi propaganda being disseminated in the United States without people knowing what it was. Well, this, I think, is absolutely appropriate today for us to take a look at what Russia and other countries may be doing to our news.”
“Well, I believe the American people have the right to know if a Russian government entity is exploiting our First Amendment freedoms to harm our country,” Shaheen continued.
Shaheen then pointed to a board with headlines taken from Russian media, including one from Sputnik News, asserting that they are representative of “fake news.”
“False news stories can end up on our Facebook timelines, Twitter feeds and include conversations with friends at work,” Shaheen said, sounding more like a YouTube conspiracy theorist than a senator.
The Sputnik story, titled “Spying on Trump: CIA Whistleblower Points Finger at Clapper, Brennan, Comey,” was about Larry Klayman, the lawyer who founded Judicial Watch and who is currently running Freedom Watch, writing a letter to the House Intelligence Committee to call attention to a CIA/National Security Agency whistleblower's evidence on "systematic illegal surveillance" on prominent Americans and US businessmen, including now-US President Donald Trump.
Disagreeing with, or disliking, the conclusions Klayman came to surely does not make the story fake news.
Shaheen also acknowledged that Simonyan referred to the proposed legislation as “persecution of dissenting voices.”
“That’s just nonsense,” Shaheen said. “I welcome dissenting voices. That’s what our First Amendment is all about, but it is not reasonable or acceptable for an individual or organization working in the US on behalf of a hostile foreign government to conceal funding and direction that it receives from the government.”
RT reported last month that the European Parliament has also attempted to combat “hostile propaganda” by adopting a resolution that places Russian news on the same security threat list as beheading and mass-murder videos released by Daesh terrorists and other extremist organizations.
Watch Shaheen's remarks beginning at 1:26:
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And 300 plus Million Muricans .... go baaa baaaa baaaa Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete That idiotic morons such as this (well practically all of Congress) are in such positions speaks VOLUMES about the stupidity of my fellow Americans. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The political reality in the USA is that those favouring a new Cold War are progressively being isolated and marginalised into extinction, and for all the obvious reasons: what purpose do the sanctions serve if they are only hurting the USA's and the EU's economy which they are? Why does not the USA return Alaska to Russia if Donetsk and Lugansk are to be abandoned to the corrupt and bankrupt Azov-rainians? Why does not the USA return Califronia, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington state, Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona to Mexico? Or the 13 original colonies to the UK? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sheesh, Shaheen! Get a grip! Is this what your constituents sent you to Washington for, or don't they know how you waste yours and their time? Sheesh! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These know-nothing neofascists, as represented here by Shaheen, are the real threat to democracy. They rely upon censorship because they can't prevail without it. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete We dont have a democracy. Anyone still believing that also believes these idiots care about whats in the Constitution Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What an insult to the American people! Shaheen is implying that the American people are not smart enough to know news from propaganda. While some are not, the majority of people know the difference. However, obviously she is not one of them that can make that distinction. Anything this dysfunctional out of date US government cannot stand is the TRUTH exposing their lies and warmongering. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "They can't handle the truth" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Idiot!
