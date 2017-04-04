Polish Gov't Denies Possible Cabinet Reshuffle as Public Support Wanes

© AFP 2017/ Janek Skarzynski Poland’s Ruling Party Ready to Consider Opposition's Draft Budget Amendments

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Polish government on Tuesday denied plans of a cabinet reshuffle amid the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's slump in the polls.

On Monday, Polish Senate Marshal Stanislaw Karczewski said he considered a government reshuffle likely but stressed he was not certain of any ministers losing their posts. He also refused to state the reasons for the possible changes, adding that any conclusions were up to the prime minister.

However, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has not many any decisions on cabinet resignations, government spokesman Rafal Bochenek told Polish Radio.

The spokesman also did not rule anything out.

"Politics is alive, everything is in motion, things are changing all the time, there are different circumstances, different events, different times," he added.

The reshuffle rumors come just days after polls revealed that PiS lost 2.3 percentage points of support among voters month-on-month in March, ending up at 30.5 percent and just above the chief opposition force, Civic Platform (PO), which was backed by 29.2 percent. In turn, Civic Platform made a leap of 12 percentage points after the attempted PiS blocking of PO member and former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk from his re-election as the European Council president.