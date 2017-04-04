Register
21:49 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The leader of Poland's governing right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski arrives to give a press conference in Warsaw on March 13, 2017

    Polish Gov't Denies Possible Cabinet Reshuffle as Public Support Wanes

    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 15 0 0

    The Polish government spokesman Rafal Bochenek denied media claims of a cabinet reshuffle.

    (L-R) The speaker of the Polish Senate Stanislaw Karczewski, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, the leader of the PiS (Law and Justice) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the speaker of the parliament Marek Kuchcinski and the deputy speaker of the parliament Ryszard Terlecki attend a press conference on December 21, 2016 in Warsaw
    © AFP 2017/ Janek Skarzynski
    Poland’s Ruling Party Ready to Consider Opposition's Draft Budget Amendments
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Polish government on Tuesday denied plans of a cabinet reshuffle amid the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party's slump in the polls.

    On Monday, Polish Senate Marshal Stanislaw Karczewski said he considered a government reshuffle likely but stressed he was not certain of any ministers losing their posts. He also refused to state the reasons for the possible changes, adding that any conclusions were up to the prime minister.

    However, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo has not many any decisions on cabinet resignations, government spokesman Rafal Bochenek told Polish Radio.

    Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo arrives at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Poland’s PM Calls on Opposition to Cooperate With Gov't on Budget Planning
    The spokesman also did not rule anything out.

    "Politics is alive, everything is in motion, things are changing all the time, there are different circumstances, different events, different times," he added.

    The reshuffle rumors come just days after polls revealed that PiS lost 2.3 percentage points of support among voters month-on-month in March, ending up at 30.5 percent and just above the chief opposition force, Civic Platform (PO), which was backed by 29.2 percent. In turn, Civic Platform made a leap of 12 percentage points after the attempted PiS blocking of PO member and former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk from his re-election as the European Council president.

    Related:

    Poland’s Ruling Party Ready to Consider Opposition's Draft Budget Amendments
    Poland’s PM Calls on Opposition to Cooperate With Gov't on Budget Planning
    Europe to Act Indirectly to Restore Democracy in Poland - Opposition Member
    Tags:
    Polish Law and Justice Political Party (PiS), Beata Szydlo, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok