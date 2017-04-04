Lavrov Expresses to Ayrault Hope for Stronger Russia-France Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the two ministers held a phone conversation, focusing on a number of issues including the recent deadly attack in St. Petersburg.
"The minister thanked Jean-Marc Ayrault for his words of support [in light of the St. Petersburg attack] and expressed hope that Russian-French cooperation would strengthen, including in the sphere of security," the statement said.
According to the statement, the ministers also discussed the Ukrainian and Syrian crises.
Another explosive device was found at another metro station and defused by specialists.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.
