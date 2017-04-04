Lavrov Expresses to Ayrault Hope for Stronger Russia-France Cooperation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the two ministers held a phone conversation, focusing on a number of issues including the recent deadly attack in St. Petersburg.

"The minister thanked Jean-Marc Ayrault for his words of support [in light of the St. Petersburg attack] and expressed hope that Russian-French cooperation would strengthen, including in the sphere of security," the statement said.

According to the statement, the ministers also discussed the Ukrainian and Syrian crises.

Youtube / Sputnik People Honor the Victims of Saint Petersburg's Deadly Explosion

Another explosive device was found at another metro station and defused by specialists.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into a suspected terrorist attack.