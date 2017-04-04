EU to Keep Anti-Russia Sanctions Until Situation in Ukraine Changes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The European Union is determined to keep sanctions against Russia until conditions change with respect to the situation in Ukraine, EU Ambassador to the United States David O’Sullivan told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

"I think we’re very firm in maintaining those sanctions as long as their original condition for being remains," O’Sullivan said when asked about sanctions against Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine.

He explained that the European Union has been clear that sanctions should remain until the Minsk agreements are fully implemented, and said sanctions related to Crimea are a separate discussion.

The ambassador noted that President Donald Trump’s administration has given no indication it would unilaterally lift sanctions on Russia.

Since 2014, the European Union and United States have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine. Moscow denies allegations it is involved in the conflict and has introduced countermeasures in response to sanctions.

