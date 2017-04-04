US, Egypt to Coordinate Efforts in Fighting Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Sisi during the meeting in Washington have agreed to continue coordination in fighting terrorism as well as in peace settlement in the Middle East, the White House said Monday in a statement.

"President Trump and President Al Sisi agreed to continue coordinating military, diplomatic, and political efforts to defeat terrorism … [and] agreed on the critical importance of advancing peace throughout the Middle East including in Libya, Syria, and Yemen. They also expressed their mutual interest in supporting the Israelis and Palestinians in moving toward a genuine and lasting peace," the statement reads.

The leaders of the two countries also agreed to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations and to enhance the countries’ strategic partnership.