02:06 GMT +304 April 2017
    Then Conservative Member of Parliament Louise Mensch arrives in the Members' Lobby of the House of Commons to attend the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on May 9, 2012.

    News Corp. VP Accuses Putin of Plotting St. Pete Explosions, Killing Ambassador

    In the wake of a deadly explosion on the St. Petersburg metro, you could bet on conspirators of all kinds to come up with their own versions of events immediately after the tragic news broke. This time around, US liberal media darling and News Corp. executive Louise Mensch took the prize for wildest conspiracy theory -- and not just one.

    Almost immediately after the news of the St. Petersburg explosion reached the US, one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump, ex-US intelligence operative Jon Schindler, offered a hot take in his new role as political expert. 

    It didn’t take long for former UK parliamentarian and current News Corp Vice President, Louise Mensch, to seize on Schindler’s words to advance her explosive allegations. 

    Mensch followed up Schindler’s tweet with a really juicy scoop: Russian President Vladimir Putin killed Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin. It’s hard to argue with her evidence. Actually, it is impossible. She has no evidence. 

    Asked to back up her claim — quite literally the first thing a journalist would expect someone to ask her to do — Mensch said her theory was “the bleeding obvious.” 

    A correspondent from Radio Free Europe summed the situation up rather succinctly: 

    ​This is not the first time Mensch has come out with an insane conspiracy theory. She became a laughing stock in Britain after claiming that Putin killed journalist Andrew Breitbart in order to advance Steve Bannon’s career. Mensch also claims to have super powers, allowing her to see things other people are incapable of noticing. The BBC’s Andrew Neil couldn’t resist asking her about some of the wild statements she’s made — and the interview became an internet-sensation. 

    Among other choice Mensch accusations: Investigative site ProPublica is in cahoots with Bannon and its journalists are "Russian shills." 

    Russia is secretly operating public wi-fi networks in her neighborhood.

    ​Russia paid the Swedes to riot, and Putin killed Russia’s ambassador to Turkey. 

    Louise Mensch
    © Twitter (screengrab)
    Louise Mensch

    The list goes on. 

    Despite obvious concerns regarding her mental health, Mensch remains a senior executive at News Corp., owned by Richard Murdoch. She’s also recently become a much sought-after guest on liberal talk shows, such as Real Time with Bill Maher. 

    On the eve of Senate hearings on alleged Russian meddling into the US presidential election, the New York Times even published an op-ed she penned, titled, “What to Ask About Russian Hacking.”  But the fact that the Grey Lady invited a discredited conspiracy theorist as its guest columnist didn’t sit well with paper’s staff — especially as Mensch mentioned in the op-ed her report, discredited previously by Times’ journalists themselves. Reporter Charlie Savage even took to Twitter to publicly state his position: “Please note that NYT newsroom disagrees.” 

    None of this has stopped Democratic operatives from singing the praises of Mensch and her wild stories. Disgraced DNC chairwoman Donna Brazile, who was ousted after being exposed to be rigging the Democratic primary against Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton, even went as far as thanking Mensch for “good journalism.”

    ​Perhaps this shouldn’t be surprising, as Brazile was also fired from CNN for leaking presidential debate questions to Clinton and lying about it — her definition of “good journalism” is questionable at best. But the fact that someone with such a troubling history of reporting as Mensch’s becomes a “truth-teller” in the eyes of mainstream media establishment, clearly explains why Americans no longer trust cable news and major newspapers. 

    conspiracy, UN, Stephen Bannon, Vitaly Churkin, Louise Mensch, Vladimir Putin
      Igor R
      woe-mensch
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      And of course this is all with no proof. Mr Putin couldn't have done it because I was behind it all. My minions and I carried it out.
      Drain the swamp
      Bwahahahaha this is yer classic mad jewess, in a long line of such media jewesses, geller,philips,etc, with enough chosen delusion, to tell us goyim cattle ANY such rubbish, totally acceptable according to their talmud - after all we are just monkeys !! Even rabbi ovadia must be turning in his grave !!
      avatar
      Glamoureus
      Stop feeding that female troll
      bobbibrestel
      These comments in New York and Washington DC were entirely predictable.

      Media elite gloating seems like proof that the banksters are very angry at Russia for announcing Gold backed trade with China.
      Igor R, she has a reputation which precedes her as being a 100% nutball. I think her doctor has prescribed special pills for her which she did not take today.

      BTW many thanks for the reference to Celine the novelist. For years it has always baffled me as to where the novel disappeared to in the West as a significant social force. It is plain to me that Celine served as a sort of supervillain anti-novel designer and craftsman subsidized by special interests to do nothing but undermine the credibility of aspiring new de Balzacs, nascent Tolstoys, budding Andre Malraux's and future do Passos types of novel-writing practitioners.

      All this happened following the same trajectory and plot as the murder of symphonic music in favour of pop music by dark commercial interests.
      avatar
      michael
      richard murdoch???????? I think that should be Rupert murdoch. (founder) Other than that, this woman's utterances are quite fascinatiing...the question is, does she believe the fantasy stories or is this a game for her? If it is her reality, then she really needs to consult with several pychiatrists.
      John Twining
      Jesus wept - it's getting beyond absurd. Really and truly, it is now time to sue these scum for libel and whatever else the law can get to stick. Otherwise they'll feel free to carry on and get even worse.
      michael, in the West, to be cursed by her is taken as praise and as a credit to the quality of character possessed by the subject of her venom.
