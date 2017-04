UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council condemned the attack in the St. Petersburg metro and called for bringing those responsible to justice, the council said in a statement on Monday.

"Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack which took place in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, on 3 April 2017," the statement noted. "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice."