Chances of Le Pen in 1st Round of Election Up by 0.5%, Macron Still Ahead

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The voting intention figures for far-right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen rose by 0.5 percent over the weekend, reaching 25.5 percent now, though independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is still ahead, a recent Ifop survey showed on Monday.

According to the poll, Macron is projected to receive support of 26 percent of voters. The figures remained unchanged since Friday.

The chances of The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon dropped by 0.5 percent to 17 percent.

The level of support for the leader of left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Melenchon, and Socialist candidate Benoit Hamon remained unchanged, compared to the last poll, amounting to 15 percent and 10 percent respectively.

The first round of the French presidential election is scheduled for April 23, while the run-off is set for May 7.