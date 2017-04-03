Macron Not Ruling Out Le Pen's Victory in French Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron said Monday he did not rule out that far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen can win the presidential election, recalling that people did not believe in possibility of Donald Trump becoming the US president.

"Those who say that Marine Le Pen cannot win the second round are the same people who were saying that Trump could never win. If she becomes the leader of the first round, we do not know what might happen," Macron said in an interview with Le Monde newspaper.

He added that the very fact that people did not realize Le Pen might win was striking.

"She is our main opponent and the main debate takes place between her and me, that is to say between patriots and nationalists," Macron added.

Macron and Le Pen are the two main favorites in the presidential race. According to the most recent OpinionWay poll, the far-right nominee is projected to receive 25 percent of votes, while Macron is set to gain support of 24 percent of voters.

The first round of presidential election in France is set for April 23, while the run-off vote is slated for May 7.