'Stalin, Crimea, Threat': Lithuania Having a Massive Go at Sputnik and Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Karoblis noted that he heard claims that "Vilnius should not belong to Lithuania because between the first and second world wars it was occupied by Poland" and that Klaipeda "never belonged to Lithuania" but was the gift of Stalin.
“Sometimes [the disinformation] is through Sputnik, sometimes through their TV, but usually from politicians in the Duma," Karoblis told The Guardian newspaper.
In this context, the Lithuanian official called Russia a threat and drew parallel with the scenario which ended with Crimea's reunification with Russia following a referendum where over 96 percent of local voters supported the move.
"There are real parallels with Crimea’s annexation [from Ukraine] … We are speaking of a danger to the territorial integrity of Lithuania," the minister stressed.
In January, Baltic News Services (BNS) unilaterally canceled a collaboration deal with Sputnik Lithuania despite its full compliance with the terms.
Last November, the European Parliament also voted in favor of a resolution that accused Sputnik of threatening Europe’s unity. Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the adoption of the resolution, stressed that it indicated an apparent degradation of the concept of democracy in the Western societies.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete No one tries harder than a bastard child to prove that it belongs, and no one has more opportunity to prove it in an affirmative defense in the sentencing phase of a trial. When Sputnik decides that it is not worth the effort to promote a country in its news coverage, you know that someone just turned out the lights on your importance. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There is none so scared of losing something than those that they have also stolen. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There is no way one can compare the "Fascist" Lithuania with Democratic and peaceful people of Crimea. Crimea was and will be forever RUSSIAN, whether you like it or not, Mrs President of Lithuania. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Lithuania! never heard of it.
