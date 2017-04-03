'Total Russophobia': Kremlin Slams Lithuania's Claims of Possible Russian Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense and its State Security Department said in a report that Russia could be able to attack Lithuania with a 24-48-hour notice while Moscow and Minsk's joint drills in 2017 posed an additional security threat

"If this information is true … this is probably another blatant manifestation of Russophobia which is being imposed both in the countries themselves and from the outside of the Baltic states. This total Russophobia, hysterical Russophobia is unlikely to correspond to interests of the people of these countries, and definitely does not correspond to the interests of the Russian-speaking population of these countries," he told reporters.