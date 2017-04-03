'For Benefit of Fraternal Peoples': Putin Congratulates Serbian President Vucic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The presidential elections were held in Serbia on Monday. According to the country’s electoral commission, Prime Minister Vucic won the election with 55.13 percent of the votes after 91.39 percent of ballots were counted.

"Such convincing victory in the elections evidences a broad support of your efforts aimed at resolving current economic and social issues which Serbia faces, at leading a constructive balanced foreign policy path," Putin said in a telegram to Vucic, as quoted by the Kremlin.

The Russian president expressed confidence that Vucic’s actions "will promote the further development of Russia-Serbia strategic partnership for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two countries."

Vucic's election as president of Serbia pleases Moscow as a supporter of developing ties with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"Of course, Moscow welcomes all the forces of Serbia's political establishment who favor the further development of our bilateral relations. We know that Mr. Vucic is a supporter of this and in this connection, of course, it very much appeals to us that he managed to win the election," Peskov told reporters.

Belgrade is Moscow's important strategic partner, he said, adding that "we greatly value our relations, which have deep historical roots and a very far-reaching present and promising future."