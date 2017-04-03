Register
13:58 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Vladimir Putin meets with Aleksandar Vucic

    'For Benefit of Fraternal Peoples': Putin Congratulates Serbian President Vucic

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Politics
    Get short URL
    19961

    Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Aleksandar Vucic on his election as Serbian president, expressing confidence that his work will promote the development of strategic partnership with Russia, the Kremlin press service said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The presidential elections were held in Serbia on Monday. According to the country’s electoral commission, Prime Minister Vucic won the election with 55.13 percent of the votes after 91.39 percent of ballots were counted.

    "Such convincing victory in the elections evidences a broad support of your efforts aimed at resolving current economic and social issues which Serbia faces, at leading a constructive balanced foreign policy path," Putin said in a telegram to Vucic, as quoted by the Kremlin.

    The Russian president expressed confidence that Vucic’s actions "will promote the further development of Russia-Serbia strategic partnership for the benefit of the fraternal peoples of the two countries."

    Vucic's election as president of Serbia pleases Moscow as a supporter of developing ties with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

    "Of course, Moscow welcomes all the forces of Serbia's political establishment who favor the further development of our bilateral relations. We know that Mr. Vucic is a supporter of this and in this connection, of course, it very much appeals to us that he managed to win the election," Peskov told reporters.

    Belgrade is Moscow's important strategic partner, he said, adding that "we greatly value our relations, which have deep historical roots and a very far-reaching present and promising future."

    Related:

    Can Serbia Become a Regional Center for the Repair of Russian Mi Helicopters?
    Why Buying MiG-29 Fighter Jets From Russia is Exactly What Serbia Needs
    Brothers-in-Arms: Russia Helps Serbia to Modernize Its Air Force Fleet
    Ambivalent No Longer: Serbia Wants Closer Partnership With Russia
    Tags:
    Dmitry Peskov, Aleksandar Vucic, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok