Bavarian Minister-President Doubts AfD's Success in Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is still not clear, whether German far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party will manage to gain necessary amount of votes in the upcoming election to enter German parliament, Bavarian Minister-President, Chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) Horst Seehofer said Sunday.

"This new substantive debate, these obvious alternatives, which are posed against each other in Germany, CDU/CSU and SPD with completely different goals have contributed to [the fact that] AfD has been pushed back… If we will further cleverly practice this, substantively and also by not letting [us] be discredited, then I predict, that it is not yet a settled issue that AfD will enter German Bundestag," Seehofer told the dpa news agency.

Earlier on Sunday, a weekly Emnid survey showed that AfD kept losing public support, dropping from 13 percent in December 2016 to 8 percent, while German Social Democrats (SPD) and Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and CSU had been standing at 33 percent both for two weeks in a row.

The parliamentary elections in Germany will take place on September 24, 2017.