Lukashenko: Minsk, Moscow to Continue Integration on Basis of Equality

MINSK (Sputnik) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the forthcoming Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day and expressed confidence that Minsk and Moscow would continue integration based on the principles of equality, Lukashenko’s press service said Saturday in a statement.

"Chairman of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin as the two countries celebrate the Day of Unity of Peoples of Belarus and Russia. Alexander Lukashenko is convinced that by joint efforts the sides will continue the Union State construction and the development of integration processes on the principles of equality and mutual trust," the statement reads.

On March 31, Putin sent his greetings to the participants of the celebratory events and said that further Russian-Belarusian enhancement of mutually beneficial ties would lead to a greater stability and security in Eurasia, according to the Russian leader's press service.

Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day is celebrated annually on April 2. On this day in 1996 the Union State of Russia and Belarus was created aimed at enhancing integration in various spheres between the two countries.